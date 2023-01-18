WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

Hit 5

04-19-20-22-38

(four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-eight)

Keno

03-05-10-14-17-18-21-25-30-33-38-43-48-50-51-63-67-68-71-72

(three, five, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two)

Match 4

02-07-15-20

(two, seven, fifteen, twenty)

Mega Millions

02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000