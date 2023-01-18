WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
04-19-20-22-38
(four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
03-05-10-14-17-18-21-25-30-33-38-43-48-50-51-63-67-68-71-72
(three, five, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two)
02-07-15-20
(two, seven, fifteen, twenty)
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000