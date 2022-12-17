DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-1
(nine, one)
1-1
(one, one)
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
7-4-3
(seven, four, three)
4-4-7-7
(four, four, seven, seven)
3-7-6-4
(three, seven, six, four)
7-6-4-2-6
(seven, six, four, two, six)
0-1-6-7-0
(zero, one, six, seven, zero)
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000