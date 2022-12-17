DC Lottery

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

DC 2 Evening

9-1

(nine, one)

DC 2 Midday

1-1

(one, one)

DC 3 Evening

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

DC 3 Midday

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

DC 4 Evening

4-4-7-7

(four, four, seven, seven)

DC 4 Midday

3-7-6-4

(three, seven, six, four)

DC 5 Evening

7-6-4-2-6

(seven, six, four, two, six)

DC 5 Midday

0-1-6-7-0

(zero, one, six, seven, zero)

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000