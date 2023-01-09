MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Monday:
08-15-23-31-33, Bonus: 24
(eight, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-four)
01-07-08-17-52, Cash Ball: 1
(one, seven, eight, seventeen, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
03-12-14-21-33-41
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $540,000
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
1-8-2-0
(one, eight, two, zero)
2-6-0-2
(two, six, zero, two)
7-5-3-6-2
(seven, five, three, six, two)
9-7-8-1-1
(nine, seven, eight, one, one)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000