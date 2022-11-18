CA Lottery

Click to copy

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

4-7-9

(four, seven, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

Daily 4

3-0-1-0

(three, zero, one, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:45.90

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 45.90)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

Fantasy 5

17-23-26-29-30

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $189,000

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000