Click to copy

Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 2-17, White Balls: 6-22

(Red Balls: two, seventeen; White Balls: six, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

04-11-26-49-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(four, eleven, twenty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Lucky For Life

17-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 16

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Powerball

17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)