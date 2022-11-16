WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)
06-10-35-37-39
(six, ten, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
03-04-05-13-21-22-32-39-40-41-42-43-45-46-49-62-64-67-72-75
(three, four, five, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-five)
02-16-21-23
(two, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000