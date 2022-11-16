WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

Hit 5

06-10-35-37-39

(six, ten, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-04-05-13-21-22-32-39-40-41-42-43-45-46-49-62-64-67-72-75

(three, four, five, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-five)

Match 4

02-16-21-23

(two, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000