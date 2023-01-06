DC Lottery

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

DC 2 Evening

7-9

(seven, nine)

DC 2 Midday

6-8

(six, eight)

DC 3 Evening

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

DC 3 Midday

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

DC 4 Evening

3-3-5-3

(three, three, five, three)

DC 4 Midday

7-7-7-8

(seven, seven, seven, eight)

DC 5 Evening

9-7-9-0-4

(nine, seven, nine, zero, four)

DC 5 Midday

9-8-1-9-7

(nine, eight, one, nine, seven)

Lucky For Life

07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000