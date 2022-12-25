Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 10-23, White Balls: 7-12

(Red Balls: ten, twenty-three; White Balls: seven, twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

07-12-40-44-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3

(seven, twelve, forty, forty-four, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)

Lucky For Life

04-07-15-25-36, Lucky Ball: 7

(four, seven, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Powerball

17-37-46-54-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $201,000,000