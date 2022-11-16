MA Lottery

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky For Life

01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

MassCash

01-19-26-31-33

(one, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Megabucks Doubler

06-09-28-34-37-47, ST: 6

(six, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-seven; ST: six)

Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000

Numbers Evening

3-6-7-6

(three, six, seven, six)

Numbers Midday

1-9-2-7

(one, nine, two, seven)

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000