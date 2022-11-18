DE Lottery

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

20-24-26-33-41, Lucky Ball: 18

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Multi-Win Lotto

02-12-15-17-27-34

(two, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Play 3 Day

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

Play 4 Day

8-2-9-1

(eight, two, nine, one)

Play 4 Night

4-4-4-4

(four, four, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000