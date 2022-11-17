NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

08-20-24-26-30

(eight, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $784,000

Lucky For Life

13-14-22-23-30, Lucky Ball: 3

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-0-7, Fireball: 6

(three, zero, seven; Fireball: six)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-2, Fireball: 3

(three, five, two; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Day

6-0-6-7, Fireball: 9

(six, zero, six, seven; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-8-1-5, Fireball: 5

(two, eight, one, five; Fireball: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000