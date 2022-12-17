KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
10-25-31-33, Cash Ball: 19
(ten, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three; Cash Ball: nineteen)
12-24-28-31-38
(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
2-6-0-0
(two, six, zero, zero)
7-4-4-3
(seven, four, four, three)
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000