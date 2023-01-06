ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:
21-27-31-37-45
(twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $679,000
07-12-34-38-45
(seven, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $119,100
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)
3-2-8
(three, two, eight)
1-8-4-8
(one, eight, four, eight)
7-0-2-6
(seven, zero, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
01-12-17-22-28
(one, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)