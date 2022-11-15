FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)
10-18-20-22-24
(ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
04-22-35-40-41-42
(four, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
6-9, FB: 7
(six, nine; FB: seven)
8-5, FB:
(eight, five; FB: zero)
5-3-4, FB: 7
(five, three, four; FB: seven)
8-2-5, FB:
(eight, two, five; FB: zero)
6-5-5-0, FB: 7
(six, five, five, zero; FB: seven)
7-2-5-4, FB:
(seven, two, five, four; FB: zero)
2-5-5-5-3, FB: 7
(two, five, five, five, three; FB: seven)
6-9-4-7-4, FB:
(six, nine, four, seven, four; FB: zero)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000