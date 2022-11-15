KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
10-25-28-34, Cash Ball: 25
(ten, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
7-4-5-0
(seven, four, five, zero)
0-6-2-2
(zero, six, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000