OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

07-10-15-20-31

(seven, ten, fifteen, twenty, thirty-one)

Lotto America

26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000