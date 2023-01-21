NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 23-26, White Balls: 3-19

(Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-six; White Balls: three, nineteen)

Lucky For Life

02-10-28-30-44, Lucky Ball: 13

(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 15, Year: 94

(Month: six; Day: fifteen; Year: ninety-four)

Pick 3

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

Pick 5

04-12-22-25-29

(four, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000