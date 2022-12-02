WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

Hit 5

05-16-23-26-28

(five, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Keno

02-08-13-22-29-31-32-34-35-38-41-43-51-56-57-61-63-67-70-76

(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-six)

Match 4

02-03-21-23

(two, three, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000