ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 2-03, White Balls: 16-25
(Red Balls: two, three; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
12-18-24-27-45, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
12-27-35-42-44, Lucky Ball: 6
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
06-15-22-42-47, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $473,000,000