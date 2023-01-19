ND Lottery

Click to copy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 2-03, White Balls: 16-25

(Red Balls: two, three; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

12-18-24-27-45, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)

Lucky For Life

12-27-35-42-44, Lucky Ball: 6

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

06-15-22-42-47, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $473,000,000