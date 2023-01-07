OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-19-34-38-46-47, Kicker: 6-4-5-9-4-4
(two, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: six, four, five, nine, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $3,700,000
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
3-1-8-8
(three, one, eight, eight)
5-7-4-6
(five, seven, four, six)
7-0-4-3-5
(seven, zero, four, three, five)
2-8-5-4-6
(two, eight, five, four, six)
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000
01-06-07-33-35
(one, six, seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000