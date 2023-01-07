OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto

02-19-34-38-46-47, Kicker: 6-4-5-9-4-4

(two, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: six, four, five, nine, four, four)

Estimated jackpot: $3,700,000

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-4

(six, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

3-1-8-8

(three, one, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-4-6

(five, seven, four, six)

Pick 5 Evening

7-0-4-3-5

(seven, zero, four, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

2-8-5-4-6

(two, eight, five, four, six)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

01-06-07-33-35

(one, six, seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000