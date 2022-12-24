Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 18-21, White Balls: 4-17

(Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: four, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

05-12-30-37-41, Lucky Ball: 17

(five, twelve, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $565,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000