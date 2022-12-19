CO Lottery

Click to copy

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

03-09-24-25-26

(three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-3-2

(five, three, two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000