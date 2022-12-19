CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-09-24-25-26
(three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000