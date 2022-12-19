NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 16-26, White Balls: 20-21

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-six; White Balls: twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

11-19-20-25-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 1, Day: 20, Year: 76

(Month: one; Day: twenty; Year: seventy-six)

Pick 3

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

Pick 5

02-11-24-30-34

(two, eleven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $86,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000