NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Red Balls: 16-26, White Balls: 20-21
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-six; White Balls: twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
11-19-20-25-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Month: 1, Day: 20, Year: 76
(Month: one; Day: twenty; Year: seventy-six)
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
02-11-24-30-34
(two, eleven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $86,000
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000