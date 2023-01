Click to copy

Click to copy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Big Sky Bonus

11-15-18-22, Bonus: 16

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two; Bonus: sixteen)

Lucky For Life

06-08-12-21-42, Lucky Ball: 6

(six, eight, twelve, twenty-one, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000