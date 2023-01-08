IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

02-07-09-33-42

(two, seven, nine, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $185,000

Cash4Life

01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3

(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Quick Draw Midday

05-10-18-25-26-29-30-35-36-38-42-43-44-45-49-54-66-71-74-76, BE: 66

(five, ten, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: sixty-six)

Daily Three-Midday

1-9-8, SB: 7

(one, nine, eight; SB: seven)

Daily Three-Evening

2-1-2, SB: 1

(two, one, two; SB: one)

Daily Four-Midday

7-8-8-6, SB: 7

(seven, eight, eight, six; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Evening

3-9-1-5, SB: 1

(three, nine, one, five; SB: one)

Quick Draw Evening

03-06-07-12-13-21-22-29-30-35-39-52-53-57-61-62-63-64-67-77, BE: 67

ADVERTISEMENT

(three, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-seven; BE: sixty-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000