IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Sunday:
02-07-09-33-42
(two, seven, nine, thirty-three, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3
(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
05-10-18-25-26-29-30-35-36-38-42-43-44-45-49-54-66-71-74-76, BE: 66
(five, ten, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: sixty-six)
1-9-8, SB: 7
(one, nine, eight; SB: seven)
2-1-2, SB: 1
(two, one, two; SB: one)
7-8-8-6, SB: 7
(seven, eight, eight, six; SB: seven)
3-9-1-5, SB: 1
(three, nine, one, five; SB: one)
03-06-07-12-13-21-22-29-30-35-39-52-53-57-61-62-63-64-67-77, BE: 67
(three, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-seven; BE: sixty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000