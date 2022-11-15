AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-2-7
(two, two, seven)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
8-2-1-5
(eight, two, one, five)
9-1-4-1
(nine, one, four, one)
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
01-07-14-16-27
(one, seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000