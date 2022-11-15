TN Lottery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-6-5, Wild: 5

(zero, six, five; Wild: five)

Cash 3 Midday

8-4-4, Wild: 2

(eight, four, four; Wild: two)

Cash 3 Morning

6-9-8, Wild: 3

(six, nine, eight; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-3-7, Wild: 4

(zero, one, three, seven; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Midday

3-1-4-8, Wild: 2

(three, one, four, eight; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Morning

6-4-9-7, Wild: 5

(six, four, nine, seven; Wild: five)

Cash4Life

07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2

(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000