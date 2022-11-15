TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-6-5, Wild: 5
(zero, six, five; Wild: five)
8-4-4, Wild: 2
(eight, four, four; Wild: two)
6-9-8, Wild: 3
(six, nine, eight; Wild: three)
0-1-3-7, Wild: 4
(zero, one, three, seven; Wild: four)
3-1-4-8, Wild: 2
(three, one, four, eight; Wild: two)
6-4-9-7, Wild: 5
(six, four, nine, seven; Wild: five)
07-33-34-40-45, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-five; Cash Ball: two)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000