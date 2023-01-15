ND Lottery

Click to copy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 2-17, White Balls: 13-15

(Red Balls: two, seventeen; White Balls: thirteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

25-35-37-38-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

04-07-16-22-40, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, seven, sixteen, twenty-two, forty; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

24-26-39-47-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $416,000,000