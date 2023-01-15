ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Red Balls: 2-17, White Balls: 13-15
(Red Balls: two, seventeen; White Balls: thirteen, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
25-35-37-38-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
04-07-16-22-40, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, seven, sixteen, twenty-two, forty; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
24-26-39-47-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $416,000,000