IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

07-16-20-26-41

(seven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Pick Three-Midday

0-8-6, Fireball: 2

(zero, eight, six; Fireball: two)

Pick Three-Evening

7-6-5, Fireball:

(seven, six, five; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Midday

3-3-8-6, Fireball: 9

(three, three, eight, six; Fireball: nine)

Pick Four-Evening

4-4-7-2, Fireball: 5

(four, four, seven, two; Fireball: five)

Lucky Day Lotto

05-15-31-38-40

(five, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000