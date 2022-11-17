LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

02-09-12-19-23

(two, nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Lotto

14-21-25-30-32-36

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2,175,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

Pick 4

1-9-4-0

(one, nine, four, zero)

Pick 5

6-1-2-7-2

(six, one, two, seven, two)

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000