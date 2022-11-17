LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-09-12-19-23
(two, nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
14-21-25-30-32-36
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $2,175,000
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
1-9-4-0
(one, nine, four, zero)
6-1-2-7-2
(six, one, two, seven, two)
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000