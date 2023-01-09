IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

27-32-34-39-43, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,070,000

Lucky For Life

03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

Pick 4 Evening

3-5-6-7

(three, five, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-5-2

(zero, six, five, two)

Powerball

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000