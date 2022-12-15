NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 10-16, White Balls: 6-22
(Red Balls: ten, sixteen; White Balls: six, twenty-two)
02-04-06-17-20, Lucky Ball: 5
(two, four, six, seventeen, twenty; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
Month: 2, Day: 5, Year: 60
(Month: two; Day: five; Year: sixty)
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
15-18-24-27-28
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 10
(thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: ten)