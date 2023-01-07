MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-2-0, FB: 2
(one, two, zero; FB: two)
5-3-0, FB: 1
(five, three, zero; FB: one)
1-7-2-0, FB: 2
(one, seven, two, zero; FB: two)
4-1-1-6, FB: 1
(four, one, one, six; FB: one)
03-04-07-22-34
(three, four, seven, twenty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000