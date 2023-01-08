IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
09-11-35-36-45
(nine, eleven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000
4-4-4, Fireball: 7
(four, four, four; Fireball: seven)
1-1-3, Fireball:
(one, one, three; Fireball: zero)
9-4-8-2, Fireball: 6
(nine, four, eight, two; Fireball: six)
3-2-8-0, Fireball: 4
(three, two, eight, zero; Fireball: four)
04-13-26-36-43
(four, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000