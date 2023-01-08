IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

09-11-35-36-45

(nine, eleven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000

Pick Three-Midday

4-4-4, Fireball: 7

(four, four, four; Fireball: seven)

Pick Three-Evening

1-1-3, Fireball:

(one, one, three; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Midday

9-4-8-2, Fireball: 6

(nine, four, eight, two; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Evening

3-2-8-0, Fireball: 4

(three, two, eight, zero; Fireball: four)

Lucky Day Lotto

04-13-26-36-43

(four, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000