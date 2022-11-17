GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
4-9-4-2
(four, nine, four, two)
0-4-0-7
(zero, four, zero, seven)
9-2-2-6
(nine, two, two, six)
05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2
(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
12-13-14-37-41
(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $396,000
7-0-3-9-9
(seven, zero, three, nine, nine)
2-2-5-8-9
(two, two, five, eight, nine)
01-27-30-41-42-43
(one, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $8,600,000
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000