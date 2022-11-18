VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-13-17-20-23
(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three)
31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
6-0-6, FB: 1
(six, zero, six; FB: one)
2-3-1, FB: 6
(two, three, one; FB: six)
2-9-3-2, FB: 1
(two, nine, three, two; FB: one)
4-8-5-4, FB:
(four, eight, five, four; FB: zero)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000