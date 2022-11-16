TN Lottery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

3-1-2, Wild: 8

(three, one, two; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

4-1-9, Wild: 7

(four, one, nine; Wild: seven)

Cash 3 Morning

4-7-4, Wild: 3

(four, seven, four; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Evening

5-2-2-6, Wild: 2

(five, two, two, six; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Midday

5-9-2-6, Wild: 2

(five, nine, two, six; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Morning

4-4-5-7, Wild: 9

(four, four, five, seven; Wild: nine)

Cash4Life

01-33-48-52-55, Cash Ball: 4

(one, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)

Lotto America

03-19-26-43-50, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(three, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,390,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000

Tennessee Cash

09-23-26-31-33, Bonus: 1

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000