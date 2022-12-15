AZ Lottery

Click to copy

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Pick 3

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

Fantasy 5

04-15-21-29-33

(four, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

The Pick

26-28-33-35-40-41

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000

Triple Twist

21-23-27-30-37-40

(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000

Powerball

36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 10

(thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: ten)