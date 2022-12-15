AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
9-4-0
(nine, four, zero)
04-15-21-29-33
(four, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
26-28-33-35-40-41
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
21-23-27-30-37-40
(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $240,000
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 10
(thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: ten)