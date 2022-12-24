IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-06-07-12-21-22-30-32-34-37-42-44-48-51-52-56-64-70-74-79, BE: 6
(five, six, seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-nine; BE: six)
9-5-3, SB: 5
(nine, five, three; SB: five)
5-5-0-4, SB: 5
(five, five, zero, four; SB: five)
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000