IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Quick Draw Midday

05-06-07-12-21-22-30-32-34-37-42-44-48-51-52-56-64-70-74-79, BE: 6

(five, six, seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-nine; BE: six)

Daily Three-Midday

9-5-3, SB: 5

(nine, five, three; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

5-5-0-4, SB: 5

(five, five, zero, four; SB: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000