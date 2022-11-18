KS Lottery

Click to copy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

20-24-26-33-41, Lucky Ball: 18

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-1

(four, nine, one)

Daily Pick 3

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

2 By 2

Red Balls: 4-25, White Balls: 13-15

(Red Balls: four, twenty-five; White Balls: thirteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000