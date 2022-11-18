KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
20-24-26-33-41, Lucky Ball: 18
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
0-4-8
(zero, four, eight)
Red Balls: 4-25, White Balls: 13-15
(Red Balls: four, twenty-five; White Balls: thirteen, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000