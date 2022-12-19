FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
13-40-44-48-49, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
16-28-30-35-36
(sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
2-0, FB:
(two, zero; FB: zero)
2-5, FB: 2
(two, five; FB: two)
3-8-0, FB:
(three, eight, zero; FB: zero)
9-7-4, FB: 2
(nine, seven, four; FB: two)
3-4-1-8, FB:
(three, four, one, eight; FB: zero)
9-4-6-6, FB: 2
(nine, four, six, six; FB: two)
7-0-6-6-5, FB:
(seven, zero, six, six, five; FB: zero)
1-6-5-9-6, FB: 2
(one, six, five, nine, six; FB: two)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000