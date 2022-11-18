FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
06-09-28-32-34
(six, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)
07-15-22-33-34-42
(seven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two)
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
5-6, FB: 4
(five, six; FB: four)
9-3, FB: 1
(nine, three; FB: one)
0-1-5, FB: 4
(zero, one, five; FB: four)
3-2-5, FB: 1
(three, two, five; FB: one)
9-6-2-5, FB: 4
(nine, six, two, five; FB: four)
2-0-3-3, FB: 1
(two, zero, three, three; FB: one)
0-9-4-7-8, FB: 4
(zero, nine, four, seven, eight; FB: four)
6-7-4-9-8, FB: 1
(six, seven, four, nine, eight; FB: one)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000