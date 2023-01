Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 7-10, White Balls: 8-23

(Red Balls: seven, ten; White Balls: eight, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 11, Day: 19, Year: 71

(Month: eleven; Day: nineteen; Year: seventy-one)

Pick 3

9-7-0

(nine, seven, zero)

Pick 5

03-07-16-17-25

(three, seven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000