MT Lottery

By The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Big Sky Bonus

07-08-11-23, Bonus: 11

(seven, eight, eleven, twenty-three; Bonus: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $3,849

Lucky For Life

02-23-32-44-48, Lucky Ball: 2

(two, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Montana Cash

03-06-34-39-40

(three, six, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty)

Powerball

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

