NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Thursday:
05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2
(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
05-08-25-33-39-46
(five, eight, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-six)
11-14-24-25-33-45
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2,900,000
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
1-7-5, Fireball:
(one, seven, five; Fireball: zero)
2-9-7-5, Fireball:
(two, nine, seven, five; Fireball: zero)
19-21-23-38-40, Xtra: 3
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
3-2-2, Fireball: 3
(three, two, two; Fireball: three)
0-8-2-7, Fireball: 3
(zero, eight, two, seven; Fireball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000