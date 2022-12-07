IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Quick Draw Midday

06-16-20-23-24-26-35-37-41-42-47-49-52-60-62-65-68-69-73-74, BE: 65

(six, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four; BE: sixty-five)

Daily Three-Midday

6-9-4, SB: 7

(six, nine, four; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Midday

1-8-6-3, SB: 7

(one, eight, six, three; SB: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000