ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 7-23, White Balls: 1-07
(Red Balls: seven, twenty-three; White Balls: one, seven)
03-23-31-33-51, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(three, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-one; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
13-15-29-36-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
16-31-50-55-61, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4
(sixteen, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: nine; Power Play: four)