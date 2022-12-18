NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash4Life

02-15-25-43-49, Cash Ball: 3

(two, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000

Pick 3

5-4-8, Fireball: 7

(five, four, eight; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4

1-3-3-4, Fireball: 7

(one, three, three, four; Fireball: seven)

Cash 5

03-22-33-43-44, Xtra: 4

(three, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-four; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

Midday Pick 3

7-5-3, Fireball: 3

(seven, five, three; Fireball: three)

Midday Pick 4

7-6-9-8, Fireball: 3

(seven, six, nine, eight; Fireball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000