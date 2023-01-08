MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Sunday:
04-10-20-24-32, Bonus: 35
(four, ten, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-five)
01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3
(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
4-6-0-6
(four, six, zero, six)
4-7-9-2
(four, seven, nine, two)
0-8-1-1-4
(zero, eight, one, one, four)
8-4-2-1-9
(eight, four, two, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000