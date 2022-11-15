KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
4-1-2
(four, one, two)
Red Balls: 1-25, White Balls: 11-14
(Red Balls: one, twenty-five; White Balls: eleven, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000