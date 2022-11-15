KS Lottery

Click to copy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

Daily Pick 3

4-1-2

(four, one, two)

2 By 2

Red Balls: 1-25, White Balls: 11-14

(Red Balls: one, twenty-five; White Balls: eleven, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000